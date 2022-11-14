A cold start to the work week with some rain chances for the evening and overnight

Freezing weather for Monday morning many places were down into the 20s. You will need to crank the car early and get it defrosted and warmed up for the next several days too. We started with cloudy skies, some of those clouds clear by mid morning and show more sunshine. Temperatures warm to the mid 50s for the afternoon.
Clouds start to increase by late afternoon/evening. We will see more chances for some showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm tonight and into our Tuesday morning. This will mostly be an overnight event. The passing of these showers and the abundance of cloud cover will allow our temperatures overnight on Monday into Tuesday to remain above freezing, in the low 40s. This will be our only night for the next 7 days to not be dipping below or close to the freezing degree mark. Once again, nothing major is expected in our area with this.
Through much of the week temperatures will drop to the upper 20s for morning lows and only warm to the upper 40s and low 50s, so make sure you know where those coats are because you are going to need them. After the rain clears out Tuesday morning/lunchtime we will see a drier week with mostly sunny skies.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link