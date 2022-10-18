A cold start to the day with a cool, sunny afternoon

We will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far over the next several days. There could be some overnight low temperature records broken in our area. Most of our overnight low temperatures over the next several days will be down into the very unseasonably cold 20s and 30s. Freeze warning cover our area for Wednesday morning.
Most of our high temperatures over the next several days will be in the very unseasonably cold 50s and 60s. So, if you have plants outdoors that need to be taken care of. All of this is due to the dominance of Arctic high pressure over the next several days. Due to the dominance of high pressure we will see more or less clear skies as the rule for most of the next five to seven days.
One bit of good news down the line, we will warm up nicely as we go into the upcoming weekend and into our early next week. Even though we are seeing freezing weather, we are still so dry and we will be windy today so that fire weather risk is elevated for Tuesday.
