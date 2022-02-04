A chilly and sunny Saturday is in store for our area

Canadian high pressure has been trying to build into our area today, however the clouds have been lingering due to some low pressure off to the south and east of our area. We have even seen a few snowflakes in the mix of things today. Nothing major has been found due to the snowflakes.
We will continue to see high pressure build into our area. We will see chilly conditions as the rule across our area for most of the weekend. We will see the skies clear out tonight and into our Saturday morning.
Overall, we will see a gradual warming trend in our area as we go into the later weekend and into early to middle sections of next week. We will see some cold fronts and minor bits and pieces of low pressure work their way into our area at times. All in all, these areas of low pressure will bring us just a little bit of cloud cover at times. However, we will not see anything major in the ways of precipitation due to the low pressure. All in all, the cold fronts will just put a little road bumps of cooler air on our road to some milder temperatures down the line.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link