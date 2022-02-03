A blustery Friday will be in store for our area

A frontal system has been moving through our area today. We have seen some severe weather to the east of our area. We have seen some freezing rain and snow to the west of our area. We have been in a weather sweet spot for most of the day in Northeast Mississippi and Western Alabama. We have seen just plain old rain and some isolated thunderstorms at times.
Our temperatures have been falling today and we will continue to see the fall continue for the overnight hours. We will see some rainfall linger overnight. We will see some of the rainfall turn over into some freezing rain at times. This could give our area some slippery travel at times overnight. So, do not be surprised that we may see an extension of the current advisories that we have in effect for the area.
Canadian high pressure, once again build into our area as we go through a very blustery overnight and into our Friday. This will dry out the area and keep our area on the below normal temperature side for both our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures all the way through the weekend and into early next week.
