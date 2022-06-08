A bit of a lull from the rain and thunderstorms on Thursday

Our weather pattern across our area has changed so very little over the last 24 hours. We are basically stuck in a same old, same old weather pattern across our area. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms once again have been found in our area on this Wednesday. All of this is due to a lingering front in our area and some bits and pieces of low pressure that keep moving across our area.
We will continue this same weather pattern in our area all the way through the rest of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. That will mean more chances for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast for the next several days. Albeit, lesser chances on our Thursday and Saturday, along with Sunday.
Every now and then, some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and every now and then some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side.
Otherwise, one could see plenty of sunshine beyond these isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Those that do miss out on the activity at times will see plenty of hot temperatures. Also, the heat index for those areas could get up into the lower 100s. A bit on the way too hot side for early to middle portions of June.
