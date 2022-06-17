A bit cooler and some what lower humidity values for our Saturday

We saw some scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area on our Friday. Some of the rainfall was on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms were on the hefty side at times. These were some showers and thunderstorms that formed in advance of the cold front that will be passing through our area overnight and into our Saturday morning. Otherwise, we were on the very hot side in the areas that missed out on the scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most areas that saw some of the activity did have a chance to cool things off by a few degrees.
We will still see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for our overnight hours and into our late Saturday morning. This will be due to the front passing through our area during this time period. We will see a slight potential of a few heavy and hefty thunderstorms during our late Saturday morning and into our early Saturday afternoon along and south of the Highway 82 corridor. One thing to mention there might just one or two thunderstorms that might get a little on the heavy or hefty side at times.
We will see the greatest affect from the frontal passage this weekend during our morning hours. We will see the temperatures drop off down into the lower to middle 60s for lows. We will see the daytime high temperatures stay in the lower to middle 90s through the weekend.
However, the big-time heat and humidity are going to return back into our weather forecast for next week. We will see by Monday, our high temperatures back into the middle 90s to near 100 degrees. We will see our high temperatures reach to the average of around 100 to 102 through the rest of the work week. We will see the heat index in the 100-to-115-degree category. We will see little if anything in the ways of chances for some rain and thunderstorms due to the dominance of high pressure.
Please, be careful and drink plenty of (safe amounts) of water during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link