A bit above normal temperatures in store for our Wednesday

Canadian high pressure has continued its dominance in our area overnight and now into our Wednesday. This will continue the trend of dry weather and chilly/mild weather in our area over the next few days. All in all, our temperatures are pretty close to where they should be for this time of the year, if not slightly above.
We will see some cold fronts and some low pressure at times move into our area later this week and into the upcoming weekend. This will play a little with our temperatures and give us a good chance for some scattered showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm in the mix of things. Speaking of a mix of things, we will see some mix of frozen precipitation in patchy form for our late Saturday and into our Sunday. We will be fine tuning that weather forecast over the next several days. So, stay tuned.
By later in the weekend and into early portions of next week, more Canadian high pressure will move back into our area. This will dry our area out on Sunday and into early portions of next week. This will also bring back into our weather forecast some more of the slightly below normal temperatures.
