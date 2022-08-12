A beautiful start to the weekend with nice sunny weather

Happy Friday! We will see mostly sunny skies today with only a few clouds. Some showers are possible for the afternoon today but most will stay just to our Southeast. Temperatures right about average in the low to mid 90s today, and we are seeing and feeling less humid into the weekend.
A cool start to Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's. So wake up early to enjoy the cooler weather. The sun continues through the weekend as temperatures warm to the low and mid 90s.
Into next work week we will see a few more rain chances as a cold front pushes in at the beginning of the week and stalls by mid week bringing more rain and cooler temperatures.
