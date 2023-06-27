 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

A beautiful day, but a hot day

  Updated
Heat Advisories
Gabe's Noon Forecast - 6/27/23

Heat advisories once again in effect for parts of our area meaning those heat index values will be around 105 degrees. Even though not everyone is in the excessive heat advisory area, temperatures will still be around the low to mid 90s paired with muggy conditions. It is important we take frequent breaks and stay hydrated as we go about our Tuesday. 

Those warm conditions will carry over through the week and will worsen towards the end of our work week. We will see those temperatures get past 100 degrees at times and the heat index well around 110 degrees.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible at times this week. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. There is also a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times.

