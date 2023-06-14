18 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of meth seized in Lee County bust

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Narcotics agents seized 18 pounds of marijuana and 2 pounds of methamphetamine during a big bust in Lee County.
This comes as a result of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking on Mattie Florence Drive in Belden, according to Tupelo Police.
Officers used a search warrant at a house there on June 6 and arrested Will Orlando Hadley, 42.
Agents also found 5 pounds of Psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance obtained from certain types of mushrooms, 2 ounces of THC edibles and four guns, according to Police.
Hadley faces drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon charges.