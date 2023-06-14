 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

18 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of meth seized in Lee County bust

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Narcotics agents seized 18 pounds of marijuana and 2 pounds of methamphetamine during a big bust in Lee County.

This comes as a result of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking on Mattie Florence Drive in Belden, according to Tupelo Police.

Officers used a search warrant at a house there on June 6 and arrested Will Orlando Hadley, 42.

Will Orlando Hadley

Will Orlando Hadley, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

Agents also found 5 pounds of Psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance obtained from certain types of mushrooms, 2 ounces of THC edibles and four guns, according to Police.

Items seized during arrest of Will Orlando Hadley

Items seized during the June 6, 2023, arrest of Will Orlando Hadley in Tupelo, MS. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

Hadley faces drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon charges.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you