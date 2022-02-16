1,062 more COVID cases, 75 more deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,062 more COVID-19 cases and 75 more deaths in its Wednesday, Feb. 16 report.
These results were reported and identified by MSDH as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Twenty-four deaths occurred between Jan. 30 and Feb. 15. The remaining 51 deaths occurred between Jan. 21 and Feb. 12, identified from death certificate reports.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Mississippi has reported 783,751 total cases and 11,772 total deaths.
During the same period, there have been 727,385 presumed recoveries.