...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

1,062 more COVID cases, 75 more deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,062 more COVID-19 cases and 75 more deaths in its Wednesday, Feb. 16 report.

These results were reported and identified by MSDH as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Twenty-four deaths occurred between Jan. 30 and Feb. 15. The remaining 51 deaths occurred between Jan. 21 and Feb. 12, identified from death certificate reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Mississippi has reported 783,751 total cases and 11,772 total deaths.

During the same period, there have been 727,385 presumed recoveries.

